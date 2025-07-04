Man found dead on side of Ohio road; suspect arrested in another county

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Ohio Thursday morning, according to our news partners at WBNS.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 9:40 a.m. regarding a body in a ditch on County Road 24.
When they got to the scene, WBNS reported they found a body about 10 feet off the road.
The body was identified as David Frazier, 72.
Sheriff John Hinton told WBNS that they then executed a search warrant on a suspect in Columbus.
The suspect, Jeremy Ray Frazier, 47, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He’s currently booked in the Franklin County Jail.
We’re working to learn if there is any connection between the victim and the suspect.
