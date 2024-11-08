Budget discussions begin after local university placed on fiscal watch

WILBERFORCE — Students and staff are waiting for answers about the financial troubles at a local university

University officials discussed Central State University’s financial standings Thursday morning, two weeks after the Ohio Department of High Education placed the university on fiscal watch.

After the meeting, the university president said to the room he would not comment.

Central State was placed on fiscal watch due to its struggles with low enrollment and overspending on operations.

Some students said the university is more strict with fees compared to years before.

“Due to them having the zero balance to register for next semester, I just want to make sure I don’t come into any technicalities with financial aid,” Mackenzie, a senior at Central State said.

She said she understand why the university is strict with its zero balance policy but believes it’s turning people away.

“And I see now that everyone is leaving and I mean, I understand. However, sometimes you just got to stick it out,” she said.

University officials will meet again on Friday morning.

