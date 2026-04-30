Browns to officially break ground on new Brook Park stadium today

BROOK PARK — The Cleveland Browns will hold their official groundbreaking for their new stadium in Brook Park later today.

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The event will take place tonight at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Browns’ X and YouTube accounts, according to the team.

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Both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Governor Mike DeWine are expected to attend, in addition to owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, head coach Todd Monken, general manager Andrew Berry, and linebacker and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the mass excavation at the site of the new stadium, which will still bear the name “Huntington Bank Field,” began in early March.

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The new domed stadium will need to be built into the ground because of Federal Aviation Administration regulations. That means, when fans enter the stadium, they will have to walk down to their seats.

The total cost of the project is currently $2.6 billion, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. $1.8 billion of that is from the Haslams, while $600 million is from the state and $245 million is from Brook Park.

It is currently expected to open in 2029.

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