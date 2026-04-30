Trooper, 18-year-old hospitalized after chase in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people were injured, including an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, after a chase that ended in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) began pursuing a suspicious vehicle around 2:27 a.m. near Philadelphia Drive.

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The suspicious vehicle, identified as a 2022 Audi Q5, was heading west on Needmore Road near Webster Street in Harrison Township.

A trooper saw that the vehicle didn’t have its taillights on and initiated a traffic stop, according to a spokesperson.

The Audi failed to stop, prompting troopers to chase the vehicle.

During the chase, the driver of the Audi allegedly swerved at troopers as they tried to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The troopers attempted a rolling stop road block near Shiloh Springs Road from State Route 48, where the Audi allegedly intentionally swerved and hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The trooper then intentionally made contact with the Audi after being hit, causing the Audi to go off the roadway, hit a curb, and strike a fence and a utility pole.

The four occupants in the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

All four occupants were taken into custody. A taser was used during the apprehension of the suspects, according to a spokesperson.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old male. The three passengers were identified as two 15-year-old juveniles and an 18-year-old.

The three juveniles involved were listed as missing persons from Trotwood, according to a spokesperson.

The 18-year-old was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment and was released.

The three juveniles were evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.

One of the juveniles was released to his guardian.

The other two juveniles were released to the Trotwood Police Department.

The owner of the Audi was contacted, and it was determined that the occupants did not have authorization to be driving the vehicle. The Audi was towed from the scene.

The trooper who was hit in the chase was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and was released. The cruiser sustained disabling damage from the incident and was towed.

The incident is under investigation with the Dayton post of the OSHP.

Charges will be filed at a later date, according to a spokesperson.

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