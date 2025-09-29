Local

Browns commit 3 turnovers as Lions pull away in 2nd Half

By WHIO Staff
The offense during NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions on Sept. 28, 2025 at Ford Field Photo contributed by Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns (Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns/Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns)
DETROIT, MI — The Cleveland Browns did not overcome several mistakes against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Browns committed three turnovers as the Lions won, 34-10, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Cleveland’s defense held Detroit to 277 yards of total offense, but the Browns’ offense gained only 249 yards.

Joe Flacco threw two interceptions. Aidan Hutchison forced a Flacco fumble, which Detroit recovered. The three turnovers led to 17 points for the Lions.

The Browns fall to 1-3 overall.

Cleveland used a 13-play, 88-yard drive in the first quarter to a 7-0 lead on Quinshon Judkins’ touchdown. Detroit responded with a Jahmyr Gibbs 8-yard-touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

A miscommunication led to Flacco’s first interception. A pass intended for Cedric Tillman went sailing through the air to Kerby Joseph. That led to a Jake Bates 48-yard field goal to put Detroit ahead for good, 10-7, after one quarter.

Flacco’s next interception came in the second quarter when D.J. Reed picked off a pass after Jerry Jeudy fell to the ground on a pass intended for him. Jared Goff found Amani St. Brown for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7. Bates made a 58-yard field goal to put Detroit ahead, 20-7, at halftime.

Andre Szmyt’s 33-yard field goal got the Browns within 10 points, 20-10, after three quarters.

The Lions put the game away on a Kalif Raymond 65-yard punt return for a touchdown and St. Brown’s 8-yard touchdown catch.

Cleveland’s next game is Sunday, October 5, when they play Minnesota in London.

Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m.

Detroit plays the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati at 4:25 p.m.

