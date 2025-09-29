Local

Officers, medics respond to reports of person shot in Miami County

By WHIO Staff
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico are investigating a shooting at the University of New Mexico campus. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — Several officers and medics responded to reports of a person shot in Miami County on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Piqua officers were dispatched just after 8:45 p.m. to Farrington Road near County Road 25A on reports of a shooting, according to a Miami County Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read