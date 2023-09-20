Browns bring back RB Kareem Hunt in wake of Nick Chubb injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a familiar face to try and help the offense after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury.

The Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt to the team Wednesday. While the team didn’t disclose details about the deal, ESPN reported it to be a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Hunt, an Ohio native, returns to Cleveland, where he played from 2019 to 2022.

In the 49 games he appeared in, he scored 32 touchdowns. He also racked up over 1,800 rushing yards and nearly 1,000 receiving yards.

The signing comes as the Browns moved star running back Nick Chubb to the injured reserve. Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in Cleveland’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday he would need surgery.

