Brio abruptly closes area’s only location; Neighbors worried for shopping center’s future

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — A local upscale Italian restaurant has closed its doors for good.

The Brio restaurant located at The Greene is now permanently closed, according to the restaurant’s listing on Google.

As previously reported by News Center 7, when you call a number associated with the restaurant, a voice message indicates the location is permanently closed and thanks customers for their patronage.

Some Beavercreek residents said they couldn’t believe the restaurant closed down.

“We went to a wedding rehearsal dinner at Brio right back here. We were surprised when it was closed,” Kathy Mason said.

The restaurant is described as a premier Tuscan-inspired destination serving authentic, northern Italian cuisine, luxury wines & cocktails.

“I think the Brio restaurant going out will hurt this little area right here,” Ron Mason said.

Ron and Kathy said they have been coming to The Greene for more than 20 years, but they’ve noticed a trend recently.

“There’s a lot of businesses that will come in and take the place of another restaurant that didn’t make it or something. They moved out for some reason, but I don’t really know what it is,” Ron said.

The next closest Brio resturant is located at 7600 Gibson Street at Liberty Center in Butler County.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

