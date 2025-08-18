Upscale Italian restaurant chain abruptly closes area’s only location

BEAVERCREEK — A local upscale Italian restaurant has closed.
The Brio located at The Greene is permanently closed, according to the restaurant’s listing on Google.
When you call a number associated with the restaurant, a voice message indicates the location is permanently closed and thanks customers for their patronage.
The restaurant is described as a premier Tuscan-inspired destination serving authentic, northern Italian cuisine, luxury wines & cocktails.
The next closest location would be 7600 Gibson Street at Liberty Center.
