Bridge rehabilitation project to cause lane changes, closures on highway in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A bridge rehabilitation project will cause some lane changes and closures on US 35 in Greene County starting today.

The US 35 bridge over Dayton-Xenia Road will undergo a rehabilitation project starting today.

Contractors will be rehabilitating the bridge on US 35 by working on full-depth repairs and replacing the existing overlay.

During the first phase of work, beginning today July 8, the left lane of US 35 West will be closed.

Traffic will be shifted and maintained in two 11-foot lanes using existing pavement and the gore area between US 35 and the I-675 South ramp.

The work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

