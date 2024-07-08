Montgomery County Fair in full swing; What fair leaders, state Inspectors do to keep guests safe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Fair is in full swing, and the fair board is working hard to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell looked into what fair leaders and state inspectors are doing to make sure the rides are safe.

The fair board works all year to make sure the entire process of the week-long event is smooth and safe for everyone.

They work with State of Ohio inspectors to make sure the rides are safe.

During a Fourth of July Festival in Washington State, just outside Seattle, a ride named “The Cyclone” tipped over and 6 people were injured.

State officials there are looking for answers about the dangerous incident.

In Ohio, inspectors from the State Department of Agriculture inspect every ride at any festival, fair, or event, including the state fair, before anyone climbs on board for a ride.

David Miran with the Ohio Department of Agriculture told us there are two parts to every inspection.

A static inspection and an operational inspection.

A static inspection is where the inspectors check out the ride from the ground up.

An operational inspection is when the vendor that is operating the ride fires the ride up and puts it through a test drive so inspectors can see how it’s working.

“We ask the ride operator to start the ride up, making sure the ride is operating smoothly as it should be, making sure that the emergency stop works, that there’s no problems with lighting, that there’s no loose electrical currents,” Miran said.

The Montgomery County Fair experienced no problems at all on Sunday.

The fairgrounds will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the fair website.

Tickets are available at the gate or online for $10 or $15 Friday/Saturday after 4 p.m.





