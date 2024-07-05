Preparations underway for Montgomery County Fair; What you can expect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Fair opens this weekend and preparations are in full swing.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Montgomery County Fair Board President Mark Jimison details what must be done before the doors open.

“It’s just all kinds of little getting stuff set out, get the benches, picnic tables, and anything else that they need,” Jimison said. “We got vendors and concession stands that are starting to come in and we’ll get them set in their spots and that’ll go on for the next two days.”

Jimison said crews are working to set up several rides and the inspectors will stop by soon.

“They’ll come in usually, that’s on Saturday afternoon sometime,” Jimison said.

Safety is top of mind after 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in 2017.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, seven other people were injured in this incident.

In 2019, Governor Mike DeWine signed ‘Tyler’s Law’ to strengthen the state’s amusement ride safety and inspection standards.

Despite the rides, vendors, and food, attendees can look forward to seeing the animals.

Jimison said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith recently stopped by to certify the scales used to weigh the animals.

“I know all the 4H-ers bringing the animals are in heavy preparation,” Jimison said. “The animals start coming in tomorrow afternoon and they will be they should all be in place.”

Jimision said new activities like a petting zoo and a firemen’s show will be offered this year.

“It teaches the kids, you know like, if your house is on fire how to do the fire crawl and they got, they have a lot of fun with that,” Jimison said.

The Montgomery County Fair will take place from July 7 to 13 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton.

