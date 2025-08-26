Brawls break out in Oregon District; businesses say ‘we’re doing what we can’

DAYTON — Multiple videos posted on social media captured brawls that broke out in the Oregon District over the weekend.

The fights broke out early Sunday morning.

One fight involved two men, with others trying to break it up.

Another fight began with two other men squaring off, and many other people jumped in.

A third fight broke out between two or more women.

It sends a message that the Oregon District Business Association (ODBA) is trying to avoid.

“The majority of the time, that’s not the situation that you’re going to be experiencing down here, so it is a little bit frustrating,” Nikki Stargell, ODBA president, said.

She said almost all of the businesses, including bars, were closed when the fights happened.

“We’re doing what we can on our end, we’re closing up shop. But people still feel comfy enough to come down here and party and bring their alochol,” Stargell said.

Dayton police confirmed they were dispatched to two fights, one after 2 a.m. and a second after 3 a.m.

The ODBA believes officers often ticket or arrest people, but there must be legal follow-up.

“We need everyone from the top to the bottom to be collaborative and help us keep our streets safe and vital and vibrant,” Stargell said.

The ODBA emphasized that DORA ends at midnight, which means you cannot have an open container after that.

Anyone who can recognize people invovled in the fights is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

