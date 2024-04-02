Bomb squad called after suspicious device found near Dayton park

DAYTON — A suspicious device found near RiverScape MetroPark prompted a response from the Dayton Regional Bomb Squad Monday, Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess said.

Around 4 p.m., Dayton police officers responded to reports of a suspicious device behind Dayton Fire Department Station 4 on Main Street and E Monument Avenue.

The area around the device was closed off for a short time, Hess said.

As police were investigating, Five Rivers MetroParks rangers kept bystanders away from the area.

When the bomb squad arrived, they immediately determined the device was not explosive and the area was re-opened, Hess said.

