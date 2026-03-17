Boil advisory lifted days after water main break

ENGLEWOOD — The boil advisory issued for some Englewood residents has been lifted.
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The advisory was issued on March 14 for homes and businesses along State Route 48 between Orchard Avenue and Sweet Potato Ridge Road, and along National Road (US 40) between Union Boulevard and Valleyview Drive.
The advisory was issued after a water main break.
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