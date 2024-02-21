Local

Boil advisory lifted after water main break in Miamisburg

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — The boil advisory for several neighborhoods was lifted after a water main break on Monday.

The water main breaks occurred around King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road and in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Water services restored after water main break in Miamisburg; boil advisory in effect

The boil advisory was in effect for the following areas:

  • All of King Harry Place
  • All of Nottingham Place
  • All of Maid Marion Court
  • King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street
  • 725 North Gebhart Church Rd
  • 726 North Gebhart Church Rd.

No boil advisories are in effect at this time.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read