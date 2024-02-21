Boil advisory lifted after water main break in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — The boil advisory for several neighborhoods was lifted after a water main break on Monday.

The water main breaks occurred around King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road and in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

The boil advisory was in effect for the following areas:

All of King Harry Place

All of Nottingham Place

All of Maid Marion Court

King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street

725 North Gebhart Church Rd

726 North Gebhart Church Rd.

No boil advisories are in effect at this time.





