Water services restored after water main break in Miamisburg; boil advisory in effect

MIAMISBURG — Water services have been restored for several neighborhoods in Miamisburg after a water main break Monday.

The water main breaks occurred around King Richard Parkway and Gebhart Church Road and in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, a spokesperson for the city said.

Multiple repairs were required, according to the spokesperson. Some repairs were able to be completed under pressure, meaning no boil advisories are necessary.

Residents who received a boil advisory door hanger are the only ones under the advisory.

This includes the following areas:

All of King Harry Place

All of Nottingham Place

All of Maid Marion Court

King Richard Parkway from Golden Arrow Drive to Oakbark Street

725 North Gebhart Church Rd

726 North Gebhart Church Rd.

The boil advisory will remain in effect for at least 24 hours. The spokesperson said the city will notify affected residents when the advisory has been lifted.

The 12-inch water main broke around 3:30 p.m. Monday, as reported on News Center 7 at 11.

An estimated 60 homes were impacted, according to the city’s public work director.

It is not known what caused the break.

