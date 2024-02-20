3 detained after multi-county pursuit that started in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Three people are in custody after a multi-county pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Tipp City Police began pursuing a suspected vehicle around 12:13 a.m. and the vehicle fled from a stop and got on Southbound Interstate 75, initial scanner traffic indicated.

The chase continued into Montgomery County where it ended at the intersection of Stonequarry and Dog Leg Roads.

Tipp City dispatchers told News Center 7 that three people were detained but could not provide any other information.

