Boil advisory issued for part of Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A boil advisory has been issued for part of Trotwood.
The alert was issued due to a water main repair.
The advisory affects all residents on East Main Street and in the Broadmoor I plat.
"Residents are advised to boil their water for three (3) minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake," city officials said in a release.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the city.
Anyone with questions can contact the Public Works Department at (937) 837-1702.
