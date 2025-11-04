Fire spans across entire city block in Champaign County; Crews to monitor area all night

URBANA — Fire crews spent hours working to extinguish a multi-building fire that stretched across an entire city block on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with the fire chief about the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dozens of firefighters, several departments respond to fire; some evacuated

The fire was reported in the 300 block of W Court Street in Urbana before 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The buildings in the area were so close together, the flames spread quickly, according to Urbana Fire Division Chief Dean Ortlieb.

“The majority of those buildings at one time or another were on fire,” Ortlieb said.

The fire even caused a temporary evacuation for some residents in the area.

Chris Martinez told News Center 7 that he was working on a roof nearby and the smoke got too bad, so he had to stop.

“We noticed the smoke plume coming out and everything, and at first it was blowing that way, but it just turned and it’s just getting us on the roof line, so we can’t breathe and everything, it smells like tire smoke and everything, it’s just unpleasant,” Martinez said.

No one was hurt in the massive fire, Ortlieb confirms.

Firefighters will be there all night keeping an eye on the area.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be handling the bulk of the investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Dozens of firefighters, several departments respond to fire; some evacuated Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and agencies from Champaign and neighboring counties responded.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group