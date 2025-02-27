Body wrapped in tarp, left behind Ohio Popeye’s; man now facing murder charge

DAYTON — New information about a man accused of dumping a body behind a Popeye’s.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, James Hancock, 49, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing murder charges.

He has been on the Dayton police’s radar since late 2023.

A 911 call brought Dayton police to Richmond Ave on Nov. 1, 2023.

“I think my wife called me and said she seen two people carrying a dead body,” a caller told dispatchers that day.

Police discovered signs of a possible killing inside an apartment in the building.

They did not find a victim and asked other departments to be on the lookout.

The same day a body was found wrapped in a tarp in an alley behind a Popeye’s restaurant on Salem Avenue.

Dayton police reports and jail records indicate detectives suspected Hanock right away.

No charges were approved against him until 11 months later.

Prosecutors approved charges of tampering with evidence.

In October 2024, when police spotted him, they said he rammed a detective’s car and ran into an apartment building, prompting a standoff.

Hanock is expecting to appear in Montgomery County Court next week on the new charges against him.

He’s still facing the charges connected to the standoff.

