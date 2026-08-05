Dayton Children’s opens new Kids Express location in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Dayton Children’s has opened a new Kids Express location in Vandalia.

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It’s located at 792 Northwoods Blvd and offers treatment for minor illnesses for children from six weeks to 18 years old.

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The Vandalia clinic is the sixth Kids Express location to open in the region, according to a Dayton Children’s spokesperson.

The facility is designed to provide care when primary pediatrician offices are closed or when same-day appointments are not available.

Patients at the Vandalia facility can receive treatment for common conditions including cough, cold and flu symptoms, fever, ear pain and sore throats.

The clinic also provides care for pink eye, rashes, sinus infections and lice, in addition to performing sports physicals.

Lisa Ziemnik serves as the division chief for Kids Express at Dayton Children’s.

Ziemnik said the new facility provides families with specialized medical access outside of standard office hours.

“Kids don’t just get sick during regular business hours,” Ziemnik said. “Our new Vandalia Kids Express makes it easier for families in northern communities to get expert pediatric care when they need it in a convenient location close to home.”

The new location is the northernmost Kids Express in the hospital network, the spokesperson said.

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

While the clinic accepts walk-in patients, families can also view current wait times online before arriving.

For more information about Kids Express locations and services, click here.

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