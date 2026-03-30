Local

Body of missing woman found in Northern Kentucky wooded area, police say

By WHIO Staff
Carol Groves Missing Woman Covington, KY Photo contributed by Covington Police (via Facebook) (Covington Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

COVINGTON, KY — The body of a missing woman was found in Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area in Covington, Kentucky, according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found “a badly decomposed body” and requested the Investigations bureau.

They believe the body is missing 65-year-old woman, Carol Groves, the spokesperson said.

She was reported missing in December 2025.

Groves’ cause of death has not been determined.

Her death remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read