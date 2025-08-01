Body of missing Ohio pizza delivery driver found in ravine

CLEVELAND — The body of a 38-year-old man who had been missing since late August 2024, was discovered in a ravine in Cleveland.

Calvin “Bub” Jones was last seen on August 20, 2024, when he delivered a pizza to his children’s home in Brooklyn Heights, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

He worked at Giorgio’s Pizza on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland and had a brief phone call with his son around 11:30 p.m. that night, which was the last time his family heard from him.

Jones was a single father of three children, and his family insists he would never have left them voluntarily.

The circumstances of his disappearance and how he ended up in the ravine remain unclear.

The Cleveland Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Authorities are continuing to look into the case to determine the events leading up to Jones’s death.

