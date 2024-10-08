Body found near Dayton men’s shelter identified as missing man

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found near a men’s shelter in Dayton Saturday.

News Center 7 previously reported that Ohio LandSAR found a man’s body in a field near 1921 South Gettysburg Saturday afternoon.

Monday, Ohio LandSAR posted on social media “We are saddened to share that Russell Henderson has been found. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Henderson was last seen in June 2024.

A release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Henderson’s body was found Saturday near the shelter.

His cause of death has not been released. We are working to learn if the circumstances around his death are suspicious.

