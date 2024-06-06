Body found in demolished house near Gem City Market identified as missing man

DAYTON — The body found in a demolished house in Dayton has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body Thursday as 31-year-old Brandon Lacinak.

A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said Lacinak was reported missing on February 17, 2024 and reportedly last seen around January 27, 2024.

After 11 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Salem Avenue for a dead body that was located in a home, Dayton police told News Center 7.

The police department was contacted by crews who were working on the demolition of the building.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Dayton police officer spotted the building on fire back in late January. It was unclear if the house was occupied.

Firefighters could not enter due to the flames.

An emergency demolition was ordered for the building due to the extent of the damage and the danger of additional collapse.

Crews began cleaning up the fire pile on Thursday.

DPD’s homicide unit and the Dayton Fire Department’s fire investigation unit are investigating.

