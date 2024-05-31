VIDEO: Crews cleaning up file pile next to Gem City Market

DAYTON — Crews were busy cleaning up a fire pile next to the Gem City Market on Thursday.

The City of Dayton posted video on its social media page on Thursday showing crews removing that pile.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Dayton police officer spotted a building on fire back in late January at the 400 block of Salem Avenue.

Firefighters could not enter due to the flames.

The fire forced the Gem City Market to temporarily close but later reopened that day.

