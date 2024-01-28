Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 5:12 a.m. a Dayton Officer spotted the house fire at 402 Salem Ave while on patrol and called it in, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

It was unclear if the house was occupied, and no injuries were initially reported. Firefighters began putting water on the fire, but could not initially enter the structure due to the flames.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we learn more.





