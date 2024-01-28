1 hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Officers and Medics were dispatched to the area of Drake Ave and North Main Street on reports of a crash.

Crews reported heavy front-end damage to the vehicle, and that one person was trapped inside.

Main street was closed while crews worked to remove the person from the vehicle.

They were removed and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we learn more.

