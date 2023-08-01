Body camera footage shows moments after man pulled from water following crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Body camera footage shows the moments officers and medics found a man after he crashed his car into a pond near Dayton International Airport.

Two bystanders, identified as Don and Cameron Da Cunha, previously spoke to News Center 7 about their experience rescuing the man.

They said they were heading to the airport before the sun came up Saturday when the car in front of them swerved and crashed into a pond.

A Vandalia police crash report states that a sudden downpour caused the man to lose visibility and make a turn into the pond.

Don jumped into the water and swam to the driver’s window as Cameron called 911 and jumped in to help his father.

Cameron then flagged down an officer.

The video shows Cameron leading the officer to the pond.

“The car went straight through. We had to pull him out. We gave him CPR,” Cameron tells the officer in the body camera footage.

The officer then asks Cameron if the man was not breathing.

“No he was sinking, we had to drag him out,” he replies.

The officer walked toward the pond where Don pulled out the driver and performed CPR.

The tip of the car is barely visible in the pond.

Medics work to get the man into an ambulance.

Don told News Center 7 he is grateful he was in the right place at the right time.

“just grateful that you know, we were here right at the moment that this happened because I don’t know what would have happened to him otherwise,” Don said.

A spokesperson for Vandalia police said the driver remains in the hospital Monday night.

