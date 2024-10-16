Body cam shows chaos that followed after crash during large funeral procession

DAYTON — New video is clearing up the confusion surrounding a Dayton funeral procession that ended in chaos.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will break down the new video tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Earlier this month, Dayton police responded to the area of Germantown Street and Mount Clair Avenue on reports of a crash.

Newly obtained body camera video shows an officer plunge through a huge crowd of stopped vehicles and distressed people on Germantown Street. A funeral procession on behalf of a person connected to a motorcycle club was halted because of a traumatic injury.

Police had also gotten reports that shots had been reportedly fired, but they later reported that one person fired a gun in the air to disperse the crowd.

