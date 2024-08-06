Body cam footage shows officers respond to shots fired investigation in Oregon District

OREGON DISTRICT — Dayton police arrested three men in connection to a shots fired investigation at the Oregon District early Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers on “proactive patrol” heard gunshots in the Oregon District.

An officer went to the parking lot off Fifth Street and saw an individual with a handgun.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the officer issued a county-wide call for backup, or a Signal 99, while chasing a man who witnesses said fired a gun into the air.

The man then got into a car and sped away. Other officers saw the car and began a pursuit.

New video obtained by News Center 7 shows what happened before the chase began.

