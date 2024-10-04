Board of election directors gear up for November election

DAYTON — We’re just over a month away from the November election and boards of elections in our area and across the state are prepared for the big day.

With early voting starting in a few days, the boards of election (BOE) from seven southwest Ohio counties gathered in Montgomery County to explain the changes this year.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, BOE directors emphasized early voting, voters knowing their polling locations, and showing valid identification.

“Any accepted form of ID cannot be expired, so if you have a driver’s license, make sure it’s not expired when you go to vote,” Drew Higgins, Shelby County BOE deputy director, said.

Ohio secretary of state also said they’re adding more desks at polling locations, meaning more poll workers are needed but they have to keep things equal. Most of the counties need poll workers from each party.

“I know some counties only asked for one party or the other. The reason for that is because, just like in our own offices, all of the poll workers are made up by bi-partisan teams,” Laura Burns, Miami County BOE director, said. “So there should, in a perfect world, be the same number of democrats in every location as well as republicans That way voters can know not one party is in charge, and it’s fair.”

