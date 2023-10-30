Blind community advocates believe injured security guard will live fulfilling life once healed

DAYTON — The family of 66-year-old Gloria Courtney confirmed to News Center 7 that she lost her eyesight due to the vicious attack she suffered on Oct. 22.

Police said James Fickling walked up the street and into the Premier Health building on the 100 block of N. Main Street when he allegedly began the attack.

Fickling pulled a fire alarm and when Courtney responded he allegedly attacked her, which resulted in her losing her sight.

“My mom, because of what happened to her, she lost her sight,” Chiquita Milliner said.

Milliner spoke about her mom, Gloria Courtney, exclusively with News Center 7 on Sunday. She said her mother now needs around-the-clock care.

“She needs assistance to the restroom...assistance with getting dressed,” Milliner said.

Milliner said her mother will also need professional help dealing with nightmares she has gotten about the attack.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with advocates for the blind community and how this outcome for Courtney, won’t be the end of her productive life.

Richard Payne is the President of the Ohio Chapter of the National Federation for the Blind and he said dealing with the loss of sight at any age is emotionally, mentally, and physically tolling.

“We believe with the right training, the right technology, and the opportunity, blind people can lead a very full life,” Payne said.

Payne is blind and he lost his eyesight at 15 years old during an acid attack.

He said he found mentors, resources, and examples of people living their lives, which helped him continue his.

Payne now lives independently, has held jobs, and started companies over the last 41 years of his life.

He said once people are ready to move forward after healing physically and emotionally, everyone should raise their expectations of what is possible.

“We’re not the organization that believes blindness is the end of the world, it can be reduced to a physical nuisance,” Payne said.

Payne said he does everything anyone else can do, except driving. He mentioned that he would like to run out and drive his own vehicle where he needs or wants to go.

Payne believes Courtney is no different, and once time has passed and she heals, she will be able to live her own life again.

