Black bear spotted jumping over wall in Florida

FLORIDA — A black bear was spotted jumping over a wall in Florida.

The St. Augustine Police Department posted a video on social media Tuesday morning.

It shows a black bear jumping over a white wall in an empty neighborhood.

“It’s important to keep a respectful distance and never run,” the police department said on Facebook. “Black bears prefer to avoid people and will usually move on quickly.”

The department also posted a picture on social media.

It shows the bear appearing to be lying down in a yard.

