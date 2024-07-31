CENTERVILLE — A longtime bakery staple is back open.

>> PHOTOS: Bill’s Donut Shop reopens main area after renovations

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke with the owner about the renovations and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville reopened its doors Tuesday after being closed for upgrades.

>> Previous Coverage: Bill’s Donut Shop to undergo renovations this summer

It was a long ten days, but customers rushing back to Bill’s Donuts will be walking in to a newly renovated bakery.

We will continue updating this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 PHOTOS: Bill’s Donut Shop reopens main area after renovations Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville has reopened its main area after renovations.

©2024 Cox Media Group