DPS students get special message from alum, Miss Ohio USA 2024

DAYTON — Dayton Public School students got a special message from a DPS alum.

DPS posted a message from Macy Hudson, Miss Ohio USA 2024, on social media.

It is on both their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The video was recorded in front of the Stivers Schools for the Arts where she graduated.

“As you get ready for another school year, remember to keep going even it gets tough,” said Gray. “I believe in you, your teachers believe you, and most importantly, believe in yourself. Have a fantastic school year, and remember, we are DPS.”

As News Center 7 previously reported back in May, News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with her after the win a few months ago.

“This is my dream realized, but I can’t believe it,” she told him.

Gray will compete in the Miss USA pageant on Sunday.

