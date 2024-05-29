‘My dream realized;’ Dayton native talks whirlwind week, journey to being named Miss Ohio 2024

DAYTON — This week, Stivers School for the Arts graduate Macy Hudson ascended onto her throne after being named “Miss Ohio 2024.”

It’s been a whirlwind week for Hudson. In her first interview since getting the crown, she told News Center 7 that she’s still wrapping her head around what happened.

“I’m trying to just get used to the fact that this is mine,” Hudson said. “This is my dream realized, but I can’t believe it.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Hudson said “everything went blank” when her name was called.

“Everything really went blank, but it just felt like I had just stepped out onto a cloud,” she described.

There was a lot of work that went into that crowning moment, including many pageants and many hours of preparation.

“It definitely wasn’t overnight,” she said. “It was quite the process, quite the journey. I’m so blessed to have a great support system that got me here.”

That support system includes her close-knit family. In 2021, Hudson’s beloved sister, Moriah passed away unexpectedly.

“I wanted to do something to turn that pain into something that could help others,” she explained.

With her family by her side, she created “518 4-Life” to honor her sister’s memory. Moriah had a rare blood condition and required blood transfusions.

“I knew I wanted to really, you know, stress the importance of blood donation and bring awareness to rare blood disorders like hers,” Hudson said.

She’s hosted blood drives, encouraging others to give the gift of life. Now, with the Miss Ohio USA crown, she’s able to encourage even more people to give that life-changing gift. It’s a gift that meant so much to her late sister.

As she told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovtiz, she knows her sister would be so proud of her.

“She would be so excited right now and I’m definitely doing it for her and doing it for my family,” she said.

Next, Hudson is headed to California in August to compete in the Miss USA Pageant for a shot at Miss Universe.

“But you know, most importantly, I’m excited to wear Ohio across my chest,” Hudson said.

