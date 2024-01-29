‘A big loss;’ Family of man who died after Harrison Twp. house fire speaks out

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — More than a week ago, a man died after he was taken out of a burning home.

On Jan. 18, Harrison Township firefighters and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Rugby Road just at 7:08 p.m.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Male taken from burning home pronounced dead at hospital, sheriff’s office says

67-year-old Kevin Clements was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the Clements family about the loss they are dealing with.

Since the fire, the Clements family has not been able to get into Kevin’s home to gather his belongings.

“It’s a big loss to the family and myself,” Kevin’s brother, Christopher Clements said.

For Christopher, losing his brother has been very difficult, as they had a special bond.

“He liked switched it on me and started calling me Big C, even though I’m the little brother. He preferred me or paid homage to me to be the big brother,” Christopher said.

Kevin Clements, known by many as Cowboy, always knew how to make people laugh and fill the room with joy.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘He was genuine;’ Neighbors reflect on relationship with Harrison Twp. man who died in house fire

“That’s the kind of guy he was, he preferred other people first, before himself,” Christopher said.

According to the Clements family, Kevin died from smoke inhalation.

Even though the outcome has been hard to deal with, it was better than what they expected.

“It’s just a tragic situation for our family,” Kevin’s niece, Kanysha Clements said.

Kanysha said besides Kevin’s unique style and smile, she will miss his personality.

“The laughter that you received; I mean anytime you called, the things he would say. Even if you were mad, you would just laugh because he was hilarious,” Kanysha said.

The family is extending an offer to those who knew Kevin to attend his funeral.

Services will be held this Thursday, Feb. 1, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home.

This fire is still under investigation by the Harrison Township Fire Department.

