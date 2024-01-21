‘He was genuine;’ Neighbors reflect on relationship with Harrison Twp. man who died in house fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Neighbors reflect on the positivity a local man left before he died from a house fire.

On Thursday, Harrison Township firefighters and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Rugby Road just at 7:08 p.m.

Crews were battling the two-story house fire for hours, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Firefighters found Kevin Clements, 67, inside the house. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later passed away.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked to neighbors who remember Clements as a welcoming, kind person.

“He’s a gem for sure,” Rugby Road neighbor Rasheda Obayanju said.

Clements, better known as ‘Cowboy,’ made an immediate impression on the Obayanju family.

“He was genuine, he accepted us as soon as we got here. I don’t have any negative things to say about him because he was so welcoming to us,” Rasheda said.

The Obayanju family was house shopping last summer and said Clements was one of the selling points to move in next door.

“We wanted to find a community that we could possibly raise our children in. Then Kevin or Cowboy immediately made us feel comfortable,” Omotayo Obayanju said.

The Obayanju family thinks this tragic outcome was unfortunate.

“I feel like he still had more time,” Rasheda said.

Harrison Township is still investigating this fire and has not released a cause.

