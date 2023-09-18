A bicyclist has been injured in Washington Township after being hit by a car

WASHINGTON TWP., Montgomery County — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics are responding to a crash that involves a car and a person riding their bike, according to a dispatch supervisor.

The crash occurred on the 1600 block of E Spring Valley Pike, near Treeland Lane at 7:25 p.m. on Monday.

The person riding a bike was transported to the hospital, the supervisor said.

No further information is available at this time.

News Center 7 will update this story when more information is released.

