Bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Dayton on Monday night.

As first reported on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton police and medics were called out to the area of Highland Hills Avenue and Xenia Avenue on reports of a crash.

A 51-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Highland Hills Avenue towards Xenia Avenue when he failed to yield at a stop sign, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police. He then made a left turn onto Xenia Avenue, which caused him to have a collision with a red Kia Rio.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

