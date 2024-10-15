Bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Dayton on Monday night.
As first reported on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton police and medics were called out to the area of Highland Hills Avenue and Xenia Avenue on reports of a crash.
A 51-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Highland Hills Avenue towards Xenia Avenue when he failed to yield at a stop sign, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police. He then made a left turn onto Xenia Avenue, which caused him to have a collision with a red Kia Rio.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
