‘Better every year;’ Sheriff discusses safety measures in place at county fair

GREENE COUNTY — The 185th Greene County Fair is underway, and organizers are working to make sure fairgoers are safe.

Fair organizers told News Center 7 they know about the large fight that prematurely shut down the Clark County Fair on Friday and are working to make sure that doesn’t happen here.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that they have brought in additional resources for increased safety.

“We have different cameras throughout the fairgrounds, and we have some assistance from the state that we also use. Again, our safety plans just keep getting better and better every year,” Sheriff Scott Anger said.

The fair will be open through Saturday, August 3.

