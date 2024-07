GREENE COUNTY — The 185th annual Greene County Fair starts today!

The County Fair opens today, July 28 at 8 a.m. and will last through Saturday, August 3.

Admission at the gate is $8, and kids 9 and under get in free with a paying adult.

Each day ends at 10 p.m., or later depending on entertainment for the night.

More information can be found on the fairground website.

