Missing 12-year-old girl found in Ohio with man she met online

GEORGIA/OHIO — A missing 12-year-old girl from Georgia was found in northeast Ohio with a man she met online, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez vanished from her home in Gainesville home in May.

On July 25, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Gomez-Perez was found “in another state” and she “is safe and OK,” according to WSB-2.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Gomez-Perez was found in Dover, Ohio with 34-year-old Antonio Agustin.

According to WSB-2, Gomez-Perez met Agustin online and began talking to him and other adult men through Facebook Messenger.

She told Agustin she was unhappy and wanted to leave home.

On May 29, Agustin drove to Gainesville, picked up Gomez-Perez, and drove her back to his Ohio home.

Investigators believe Gomez-Perez has been in northeast Ohio since then.

Agustin has been arrested and is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail, WBS-2 reported.

Details on how authorities found Gomez-Perez was not immediately available.

