Firefighters rescue man trying to get into Ohio school through chimney

CLEVELAND — Firefighters rescued a man trying to get into an Ohio school through the chimney on Saturday, according to our CBS affiliates WOIO-19 TV.

The incident happened at St. Patrick’s School, near Puritas Avenue and Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

According to a post from the Cleveland Fire Department, firefighters removed bricks from the lower part of the chimney to rescue the man.

The man was in stable condition when paramedics took him to the hospital, WOIO-19 reported.

It is not clear if he will face any charges for trying to enter the school.

