2 rescued after being trapped underneath semi on busy interstate

CINCINNATI — Two people were rescued after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 71 in Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on I-71 northbound near the exit to Lytle Tunnel in Mount Auburn, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

A white car went under the semi-truck, according to the Cincy Fire & EMS.

Photos of the crash show that the back wheels of the semi are on top of the car.

Firefighters were able to rescue the two occupants in the white car, according to the fire department.

They were both hospitalized with minor injuries.

Drivers who use this interstate should expect delays.

Information on how this crash occurred was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Cincinnati Firefighters rescued 2 occupants of a car that went under a semi on NB71 in Mt. Auburn this afternoon. Both were taken to the hospital by our medics with minor injuries. NB 71 will have significant delays during clean up. pic.twitter.com/nutny30zLS — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 8, 2025

