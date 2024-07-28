1 person in Ohio wins $150K on Powerball ticket

BEVERLY, Ohio — One lucky person in Ohio won $150,000 on a Powerball ticket.

In Saturday’s draw of the Powerball one person in Beverly, Ohio won with 4/5 numbers and the Powerplay number.

The Powerball number was 3-31-37-40-64+17 and the Powerplay number was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Corner Store, a convenience story in Beverly, Ohio.

No one won the jackpot of $144 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday, July 29 with an estimated jackpot of $144 million.

