Police investigating after vehicle crashes into pole in Moraine

MORAINE — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Moraine.

Just after 1:40 a.m., crews were dispatched to Springboro Rd (SR 741) near the off-ramp of I-75 on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Crews are on scene investigating, according to a Moraine Police Dispatcher.

It is unclear if anyone is injured, or what the severity of those injuries might be.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 is working to learn more.

