Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:33 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 2800 block of Salem Ave on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that medics responded to the scene, but it is unclear how many people were injured, or how severe the injuries were.

Police have not located a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. News Center 7 is working to learn more.

